Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $15,603,600.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,014,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,319,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 893.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 76,111 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,247,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $157,636,000 after buying an additional 1,125,105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

