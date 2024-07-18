Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $114,809.84 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OLP opened at $26.03 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $548.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
