Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $114,809.84 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OLP opened at $26.03 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $548.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

