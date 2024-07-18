Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Sells 9,030 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 965,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Progyny

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.