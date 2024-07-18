Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after acquiring an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

