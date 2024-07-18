IntegraFin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.67) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IntegraFin
IntegraFin Price Performance
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.