IntegraFin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.67) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IntegraFin Price Performance

IntegraFin Company Profile

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 366 ($4.75) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 377.50 ($4.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

