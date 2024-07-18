Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $123.37 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

