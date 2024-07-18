Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.98. 1,043,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,446. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

