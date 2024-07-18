Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 71,940 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,594. The company has a market capitalization of $473.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

