Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ITB stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,543 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

