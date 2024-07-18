Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $477.04. The company had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $480.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

