International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.48

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 17371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in International Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 39.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 277.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

