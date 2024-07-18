International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.40

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.40 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 340.07 ($4.41), with a volume of 307032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.36).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 268 ($3.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. International Distributions Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

