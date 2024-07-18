Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,337 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Intuit worth $308,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,924,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 508,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,728,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.91. 1,156,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,168. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $625.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

