Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.37.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $426.23 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.