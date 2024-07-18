Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.88. 14,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 60,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

