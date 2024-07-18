Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,403,000 after buying an additional 883,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 477,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. 232,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.