Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TAN stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,711. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

