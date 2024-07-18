Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.55

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $96.23, with a volume of 30729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

