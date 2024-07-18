Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (ABNB, ACI, ARDX, BANR, BHP, BITF, BNOX, CEY, CHUY, CPI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 18th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.42) price target on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $530.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $646.00.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 247 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($8.04) price target on the stock.

Merit Group (LON:MRIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

