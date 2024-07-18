Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (ABNB, ACI, ARDX, BANR, BHP, BITF, BNOX, CEY, CHUY, CPI)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 18th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.42) price target on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $530.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $646.00.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 247 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($8.04) price target on the stock.

Merit Group (LON:MRIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.