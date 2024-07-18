IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $584.87 million and $10.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
