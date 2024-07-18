Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 299.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 87,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,348. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

