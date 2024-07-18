iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,869. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

