iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

