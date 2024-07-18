iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.62

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 326634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

