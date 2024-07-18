iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 366,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,917. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

