iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.83

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 13355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $624.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

