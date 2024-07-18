iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.83

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.83 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 13355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $624.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
