iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.29

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 2460503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

