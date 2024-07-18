iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.97

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 260249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,024,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,339,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

