iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.04

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.04 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 1538803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.