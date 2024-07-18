iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.07

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.07 and last traded at $200.30, with a volume of 648430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.33.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.