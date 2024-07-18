iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IWO traded down $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $284.59. The company had a trading volume of 494,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,550. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

