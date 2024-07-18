iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.45. 442,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,823. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

