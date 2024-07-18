iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.91

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.91 and last traded at $91.36, with a volume of 103190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

