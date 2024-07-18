iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.59

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.59 and last traded at $100.87, with a volume of 168640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $844.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

