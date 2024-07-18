ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Down 2.5%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 2,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

