Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19. 24,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 613,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

