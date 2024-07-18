J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

