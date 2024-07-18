J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $173.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $177.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $161.85. 820,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

