Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $500,228.96 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.22. 1,126,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,123. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

