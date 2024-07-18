Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of J stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. 696,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,649. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

