JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 95,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

