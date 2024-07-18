Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $59.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.13. 17,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

