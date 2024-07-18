Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.