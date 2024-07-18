Jefferies Financial Group Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $231.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $165.56 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

