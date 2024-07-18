Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.73.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,541. The stock has a market cap of C$40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

