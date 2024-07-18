Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0017

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 58.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $46.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,653.42 or 1.00166192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00072101 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00105063 USD and is up 2,525.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.