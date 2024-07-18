Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0017 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00166018 USD and is up 58.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

