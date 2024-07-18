Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.20. 4,752,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,400,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

