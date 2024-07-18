John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 366,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 250,823 shares.The stock last traded at $102.43 and had previously closed at $99.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.