Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. 13,514,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,229. The stock has a market cap of $376.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.